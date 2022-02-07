Winter Olympics: Malaysia’s alpine skier Aruwin ends first Beijing task in top 40

Malaysia’s Aruwin Salehhuddin competes in the first run of the women’s giant slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, February 7, 2022. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 ― National alpine skier, Aruwin Salehhuddin ended her first challenge in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics by being in the top 40 in Run 2 of the women’s giant slalom event today.

Despite unable to take home any medal, Aruwin deserves a pat on her back as she managed to improve her position from 46th place in Run 1 earlier today to finish in 38th place out of 60 skiers by setting a time of two minutes and 12.28 seconds (s) for both Run 1 and Run 2.

In Run 2, the debutant appeared unnerved and did not even fall or slip while descending the near vertical hill at the National Alpine Ski Centre in northwest Yanqing, China, clocking one minute and 06.15 seconds (s).

The 17-year-old, who created history as the first Malaysian women’s athlete to compete in the Winter Olympics, had earlier recorded 1:06.13 s in Run 1.

Meanwhile, Sara Hector who emerged the fastest skier in Run 1, continued her domination in Run 2 as the Swede blazed her way to clinch gold medal after clocking 1:55.69s in total.

The 2018 Winter Olympics bronze medallist, Federica Brignone of Italy was second fastest to win silver (1:55.97s) while Swiss athlete, Lara Gut-Behrami had to settle for bronze medal (1:56.41s).

It’s not the end of the road for Aruwin as she will have another chance to prove her mettle in the women’s slalom event on Wednesday.

Another national alpine skier, Jeffrey Webb, who made an appearance at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics (in South Korea) is scheduled to compete in the men’s slalom event on February 16. ― Bernama