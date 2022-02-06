Sports Commissioner considering best approach to resolve Selangor Athletics Association’s internal crisis

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Sports Commissioner Ibrahim Mohd Yusof is considering an ideal solution in an effort to put an end to the crisis between the two camps in the Selangor Athletics Association (POS).

Admitting that the controversy surrounding the state’s sports governing body was complicated, Ibrahim said his department was still looking into some of the best ‘ways out’, and would recommend appropriate action to the POS once the reporting on the crisis was completed.

According to him, one of the options is to ask the POS to hold re-election for committee posts to prevent the crisis from dragging on, which could affect the development of athletics in Selangor.

“I am preparing a report on this matter and we will determine (the best option) later. In terms of the current situation, both camps say they are the legitimate committee, however, when we reviewed the matter, both parties seem to have their respective issues.

“So we are looking at what is best, either to hold re-election or we revise the whole structure in POS. We will propose a solution for POS so that they can rectify the committee structure and the constitution,” he told Bernama, today.

In October last year, several POS committee members held an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to remove Datuk S.M. Muthu from the presidency, as well as revoking his lifetime membership in connection to allegations of the misappropriation of over RM100,000 from POS’ fixed deposit account.

POS then held its annual general meeting (AGM) on Dec 12, which saw former Federal Territory athlete Norhayati Karim win the president’s post unopposed, however, the meeting was not attended by Muthu’s camp.

A day later, Muthu claimed that he was still the legitimate president of POS, describing the AGM as invalid because it violated the agreement reached during a meeting held earlier with the Sports Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim found that both camps had their own faults, which could render any decision made by them earlier to be disputed.

“In terms of the new committee elected based on the AGM held the other day, if the AGM was not properly organised, all the decisions could be considered invalid, it means the election cannot be confirmed, besides the fact, there are members in the committee who are not part of the affiliates.

“On the other side (Muthu’s camp), when we review decisions previously made by the parent committee, it was also found to comprise those who are not affiliate members,” said Ibrahim. — Bernama