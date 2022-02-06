MotoGP: Bastianini sets all time lap record in SIC

Gresini Racing MotoGP's Italian Enea Bastianini takes a corner during the second day of the pre-season MotoGP winter test at the Sepang International Circuit in Sepang on February 6, 2022. — AFP pic

SEPANG, Feb 6 — Gresini Racing MotoGP rider, Enea Bastianini smashed the time lap record in the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) despite riding last season’s bike on the last day of the 2022 Winter Test here, today.

The 24-year-old Bastianini clocked one minute and 58.131 seconds (s) in his 13th lap out of 25 laps, to erase the previous mark of 1:58.303s set by the reigning champion, Fabio Quartararo in 2019.

Aprilia Racing rider, Aleix Espargaro, who emerged the fastest rider in yesterday’s session with 1: 58.371s, had to settle for second place.

Espargaro was just 0.026s shy from Bastianini as the Spaniard recorded 1:58.157s in his eighth lap after he completed 38 laps in total.

Jorge Martin, who completed 27 laps, took the third spot as the Pramac Racing rider clocked the best timing in the eighth lap with 1:58.243s.

Commenting on the session today, Bastianini described his performance as ‘incredible’ and that would surely motivate him to give his best in the upcoming season.

“Incredible for me and all the team but today was just only a test. I think I just need to improve on how to be quicker in the corner,” he told a press conference.

Meanwhile, Espargaro said he was pleased with his overall performance in the two-day Winter Test and vowed to be among the top six riders by the end of the season, after finishing eighth last year.

In the meantime, Quartararo of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP failed to shine on the final day of the first pre-season test here as he sets 1:58.313s in his 12th out of 54 laps to end the day in seventh place.

Six-time champion, Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team recorded 1:58.332s in his seventh lap to finish eighth while 2020 champion Joan Mir of Team Suzuki Ecstar was not even in the top 10 after he became the 12th best with 1:59.067s.

All riders and teams will head to Mandalika Circuit, Indonesia next for the official three-day Winter Test from Feb 11-13.

The first race of the 2022 campaign will be held at the Losail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar from March 4-6. — Bernama