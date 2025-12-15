MANCHESTER, Dec 15 — Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw struck four times to help the Women’s Super League leaders to a 6-1 thrashing of Aston Villa on Sunday for their 10th successive WSL win.

City have 30 points after 11 games, six ahead of second-placed Chelsea, whose 34-game unbeaten run in the WSL ended last weekend, bounced back to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 away.

Arsenal, who won 3-1 at Everton on Saturday, are another two points back in third on 22.

Jamaica international Shaw became the first City women’s player to reach 100 goals, hitting that mark with her first of the day, a clinical finish from Vivianne Miedema’s cross. She doubled her tally on the stroke of halftime.

Aoba Fujino made it three for the home side on the counter-attack just past the hour. Lucy Parker headed one back for the visitors but Miedema’s tap-in restored City’s three-goal lead.

Shaw scored two more goals late in the game for 103 in 120 appearances across all competitions.

Villa dropped to eighth in the table on 13 points.

Manchester United made a dramatic comeback in a 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, whose late collapse leaves them one place and one point behind United in fifth spot on 20 points.

Spurs appeared set for their first competitive win over United with a seemingly comfortable 3-0 lead before Ella Toone scored in the 74th and Fridolina Rolfo struck in the 82nd minute and deep into added time to salvage a point.

Second-bottom West Ham United and basement side Liverpool drew 2-2, while Leicester City beat London City Lionesses 1-0. — Reuters