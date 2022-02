Fan Suyuan of China reacts after the game during the Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 9 at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, February 5, 2022. ― Reuters pic

BEIJING, Feb 5 ― China won their first gold medal of their home Winter Olympics when they claimed the short track speed skating mixed team relay title today.

Italy were second and Hungary finished third. ― Reuters