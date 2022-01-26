Youth and Sports Ministry committed to ensuring hosting of Le Tour de Langkawi 2022, says minister

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu delivers a message to athletes and coaches at the National Sports Council in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur January 26, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) is committed to ensuring that the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) will be held this year.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said this after holding discussions with the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) and organising company Human Voyage today.

He also said that he would hold further talks with MNCF after the Chinese New Year celebrations to work out what else needed to be further improved in conjunction with the hosting of the prestigious cycling race.

At the same time, he hoped that major companies and corporations would sponsor this year’s LTdL.

“We will cooperate to get sponsorships for the LTdL I also hope the media can promote this year’s LTdL as it can become an international-level event. Besides, many foreign cyclists will be here and they will get a chance to get to know our country,” he told a media conference after attending a gathering with national athletes and coaches here today.

On Monday, the KBS confirmed that Human Voyage Sdn Bhd, the organisers of LTdL 2022, had sent an official request for the race to be postponed from March 3-10 to June 18-26.

The KBS then scheduled the LTdL 2022 Implementation Committee Meeting for tomorrow to discuss the matter together with MNCF and Human Voyage.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal has welcomed the move by former world junior champion Goh Jin Wei in submitting her appeal to the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) yesterday following the two-year suspension imposed on her.

“A positive move I hope Jin Wei and BAM will come to an amicable solution for the good of the shuttler, badminton and the country’s image,” he said.

BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh told Bernama that the 2018 World Youth Olympics gold medallist submitted the appeal letter via email yesterday.

Jin Wei, who announced her retirement and left BAM last September before turning professional, has been suspended from taking part in any international tournaments for a period of two years effective from October 31, 2021. — Bernama