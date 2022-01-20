Sevilla frustrated in Valencia draw

Sevilla midfielder Lucas Ocampos (left) in action against Valencia defender Toni Lato at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia on January 19, 2022. — AFP pic

MADRID, Jan 20 — Sevilla wasted a golden opportunity to get closer to La Liga leaders Real Madrid as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Valencia on Wednesday in a match they dominated.

Sevilla moved on to 45 points from 21 games, four points behind Real Madrid and eight ahead of Betis in third. Champions Atletico Madrid are fourth with 33 points.

Sevilla went ahead early in the first half with an own-goal from Mouctar Diakhaby. The French defender tried to clear a cross from Gonzalo Montiel directed to Lucas Ocampos and diverted the ball into Jasper Cillessen's net.

Valencia equalised just before halftime with an opportunist header by Goncalo Guedes from the edge of the six-yard box. — Reuters