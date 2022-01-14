Melaka United settle salary arrears of players, officials for 2021 season

The club, in a statement today, said this was following the financial and administrative restructuring carried out by the Melaka United management. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

MELAKA, Jan 14 — The Melaka United Football Club (MUFC) have settled all outstanding salary arrears owed to their players and officials for the 2021 Super League season today.

The club, in a statement today, said this was following the financial and administrative restructuring carried out by the Melaka United management.

“With this settlement, Melaka United are back on the right track and the team are now in the preparatory phase ahead of the 2022 Malaysia League (M-League) season, which will begin on March 5.

“The Melaka United management team wishes to thank MUFC owner, namely KenTeam Sdn Bhd, which is led by chief executive officer Datuk Justin Lim, for shouldering all the responsibilities since 2021,” the club said.

Meanwhile, Melaka United’s coach last season, Zainal Abidin Hassan, also thanked the MUFC management, especially club owner (Justin Lim), for helping to resolve the issue of salary arrears. — Bernama