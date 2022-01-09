Barcelona defender Garcia out for five weeks

FC Barcelona's Eric Garcia is likely to be sidelined for around five weeks. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Jan 9 — Barcelona centre back Eric Garcia has been ruled out for five weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained in yesterday’s 1-1 league draw at Granada, the LaLiga club said today.

The 21-year-old, who signed for the Catalan side from Premier League champions Manchester City in the close season, was forced off with the problem early in the second half and replaced by Clement Lenglet.

“(Garcia) is likely to be sidelined for around five weeks,” Barca said in a statement.

Barca were dealt a double injury blow on Thursday with the club reporting that defender Ronald Araujo needed surgery on his hand and midfielder Frenkie de Jong had suffered a calf strain.

Barca, sixth in the league standings with 32 points from 20 games, travel to Riyadh for their Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday. — Reuters