KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Voters are rejecting racial politics, Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said after Pakatan Harapan won the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election yesterday.

The Padang Rengas Umno division chief said Malaysia needs representation from all demographic groups and not just one, for stability and development, news portal Astro Awani reported last night.

“I’m Malay and I’m from a Malay party but we cannot deny that to govern Malaysia it needs cooperation from parties which represent other races.

“In Kuala Kubu Baru, PN looks as though they are sending a wrong signal to voters by placing a Malay candidate and shows that the coalition only championed one race.

“The PN candidate’s loss is also a result of Malay voters who have also rejected racial politics,” Nazri was quoted as saying.

He also said Kuala Kubu Baru voters chose the PH candidate for stability and congratulated the coalition chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also prime minister, for the victory.

“Malaysians who are in the US too are tired of the racial politics used by PN.

“They want stability as with this foreign investors will go to Malaysia,” Nazri, who is also ambassador to the US, was quoted as saying.

He panned the Opposition’s Youth information chief Nadzir Helmi Azhar for likening PN’s defeat in the by-election as losing with dignity after announcing that it might petition against PH’s win.

“This is proof that there is no dignity and they cannot accept defeat.

“If they still insist on a petition this is a sign that they are disappointed with this loss,” Nazri was quoted as saying.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyüddin Hassan previously said PN will file an election petition if PH wins the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

Yesterday, PN said it will look into possibly filing a petition to challenge the DAP-PH candidate Pang Sock Tao’s win as the next Kuala Kubu Baru assemblyman.

But PN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu also said the decision is up to the coalition’s top leaders.