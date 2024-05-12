KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — The success in six out of eight Malay-majority district polling centres in yesterday’s Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election shows a significant shift in voting patterns among Malaysia’s biggest demographic group, Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said today.

He said yesterday’s outcome starkly contrasts with the previous by-elections where Pakatan Harapan (PH) faced defeat in all eight similar constituencies.

“I believe Malay voters have begun to realise that racial and religious politics no longer hold sway in securing their support. They are now more inclined to assess performance and the stability of the country as key factors in determining their choices,” he posted on Facebook after PH candidate Pang Sock Tao was announced the Kuala Kubu Baru winner.

Asyraf said that the unity government, formed under the decree of the King, continues to emphasise the Islamic and Malay-Bumiputera agenda as the foundation of national stability.

Advertisement

He said it is seen as a factor instilling confidence among Malay voters in supporting parties forming the government.

“God willing, Umno as one of the 19 parties forming the unity government, will continue to uphold the agenda of Islam and the Malay-Bumiputera as agreed upon and sealed by all.

“It is important that this new political landscape be strengthened for the stability and prosperity of the people and the country,” he added.

Advertisement

Pang, 31, won the semi-rural Selangor state seat with a majority of 3,869 votes yesterday.

She beat Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Khairul Azhari Saut who obtained 10,131 votes, an independent candidate Nyau Ke Xin (188 votes) and Parti Rakyat Malaysia’s Hafizah Zainuddin (152 votes).

The Selangor state seat fell vacant following the death of its three-term assemblyman, Lee Kee Hiong who was also from DAP-PH, on March 21 from cancer.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin acknowledged his coalition’s defeat in a statement earlier today, but insisted that voter support is still on their side.