PUTRAJAYA, May 12 — A Form Five student was injured after he slipped and fell from the fifth floor while trying to enter his locked unit through the balcony.

Putrajaya police chief ACP A Asmadi Abdul Aziz said in a statement tonight that the incident occurred around 5.30pm today at the Melinjau Civil Servants’ Housing Project in Precinct 11 here.

“The victim tried to gain access via the balcony in the back of the unit and slipped and fell from the fifth floor due to heavy rain.

“The door was locked and the keys were with the victim’s mother, who was still at the bottom. The victim (tried) to enter the house by climbing through the balcony,” he said.

Asmadi said the boy, who is a child of a police personnel, was reported to be in stable condition but was still under observation as there was bleeding in the head. — Bernama

