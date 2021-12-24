Trail Blazers say McCollum recovered from collapsed lung

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game two of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Pepsi Centre. ― Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 24 — The Portland Trail Blazers said Thursday that CJ McCollum’s collapsed lung is “fully healed” and the star guard will step up his training with a view to making his NBA return.

McCollum had been sidelined since December 4, but Portland said medical evaluation, including a CT scan on Wednesday, showed he had recovered.

“McCollum has been cleared for non-contact drills, increased conditioning, and shooting,” the team said in a statement. “He will continue his recovery protocol and will be reevaluated next week.”

In 24 games this season, McCollum has averaged 20.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.08 steals.

In his absence the Trail Blazers, who have lost eight of their last 10, went 2-6 and are currently 10th in the Western Conference.

Three of those defeats without McCollum also came with star Damian Lillard sidelined with an abdominal injury. — AFP