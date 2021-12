The 27-year-old defender is now facing seven allegations of rape and one of sexual assault against five different women. He is due to go on trial next year. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 22 — Manchester City and France international footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a further count of rape, a court was told today.

The 27-year-old defender is now facing seven allegations of rape and one of sexual assault against five different women. He is due to go on trial next year. — AFP