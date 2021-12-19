AFF Cup: Malaysia’s challenge ended by Garuda

The defeat dashed the semi-final hope of the squad under coach Tan Cheng Hoe, as they finished third in the group with six points from four matches. — Picture via Facebook/FAM

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Malaysia were shown the exit from the 2020 AFF Cup tournament when they lost 1-4 to traditional rivals Indonesia in the last Group B match at the Singapore National Stadium tonight.

The defeat dashed the semi-final hope of the squad under coach Tan Cheng Hoe, as they finished third in the group with six points from four matches.

It also meant the Harimau Malaya failed to go past the group stage of the biennial tournament for the second time since 2016 in the last six editions. It is Malaysia’s third defeat to Indonesia in their last five meetings of the AFF Cup.

The win over Malaysia has enabled Indonesia, coached by Shin Tae-yong, to advance to the semi-finals as group champions on 10 points, the same as Vietnam who are second on goal difference.

The do-or-die match for both teams saw Malaysia drawing first blood when M. Kogileswaran Raj scored with a volley from outside the penalty box in the 13th minute.

Indonesia, who needed only a draw to enter the semi-finals, were not deterred as they fought back with strong raids into the Malaysian half, whose defence sorely missed the services of two key players - skipper Mohamad Aidil Zafuan Abd Radzak and Shahrul Mohd Saad.

Dion Cools and Junior Eldstal played in their absence and the two substitutes clearly lacked a good understanding, especially on the left with Muhammad Syahmi Safari.

The Garuda exploited this weakness to score the equaliser through Irfan Samaling Kumi in the 36th minute, which originated from a counter attack after Malaysia’s striker Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad missed a golden scoring opportunity a minute earlier.

Irfan Samaling again scored in the 43rd minute, his third in the tournament, when he easily stabbed in a loose ball which came off an attempt by Pratama Arhan Alif Rifai. The score line stayed at 2-1 in favour of Indonesia till half-time.

After the interval, Cheng Hoe made a bold move in directing Dion to play in attack to give way to Dominic Tan, who replaced winger Muhammad Safawi Rasid who was injured at the end of the first half. — Bernama