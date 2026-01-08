ISTANBUL, Jan 8 — Former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is due to join Fenerbahce from Lazio, the Turkish club announced today.

Guendouzi spent two years at the Gunners between 2016 and 2018 and also had spells at Hertha Berlin and Marseille before heading to the Italian capital in 2023.

The 26-year-old, who made the last of his 14 France appearances in June, is reportedly set to move for 30 million euros ($35.04 million) on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

“We are continuing talks with France player Matteo Guendouzi and his club regarding his transfer,” the 19-time Turkish champions said on social media.

“In this context, the player has been invited to Istanbul to advance the transfer negotiations and undergo medical examinations,” they added with a photo of Guendouzi on an aeroplane.

Guendouzi’s new club are second in the league table, three points off leaders Galatasaray. — AFP