It’s a must win against Cambodia,says football captain Mohamad Aidil

Mohamad Aidil Zafuan Abd Radzak said an opening win would be crucial for Harimau Malaya. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — National football squad captain Mohamad Aidil Zafuan Abd Radzak says the national squad must pick up all three points against Cambodia in the opening Group B match of the 2020 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup competition tomorrow.

The 34-year-old defender said a win in the first match was crucial, as it would set the tempo for the Harimau Malaya squad for the rest of the championship in Singapore.

He said beating Cambodia would boost the confidence and morale of the players for the remaining group matches, especially the final two matches against defending champions Vietnam, and Indonesia.

“God willing, I hope for a win tomorrow, which will make our team more comfortable and solid to achieve subsequent wins,” he said during the team’s press conference held virtually, today.

The fixture between Cambodia and 2018-edition runners-up Malaysia is set to take place at the Bishan Stadium at 5.30 pm.

The two teams had also met in the opening group match of the 2018 edition, with Malaysia winning 1-0 through Norshahrul Idlan Talaha’s goal at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Aidil admitted that the team’s short preparation time with no warm-up matches prior to departing for Singapore had caused some anxiety concerning the first match.

“Tomorrow, we will need to get into our rhythm very quickly, as fast as possible, because if we are slow we may be punished by giving away a goal or (worse) defeat. But I believe in my colleagues, and the experience they have of performing on the international stage,” said the player from Malaysian Super League club, Johor Darul Ta’zim

In the meantime, he said Cambodia was a different and much-improved team compared to three years ago, and posed a threat with their fast-paced playing style.

After their match against Cambodia, the Harimau Malaya will meet Laos on Dec 9, before facing Vietnam (Dec 12) and Indonesia (Dec 19). — Bernama