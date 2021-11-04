Malaysia Cup: Terengganu, Selangor through to quarterfinals

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Terengganu FC (TFC), the 2018 finalists, checked into the quarter-finals of this season’s Malaysia Cup in style when they trounced Perak FC 4-0 in a Group B match at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Gong Badak tonight.

In what was a repeat of the 2018 final, Perak were a pale shadow of that team that emerged triumphant then as the home side dominated the proceedings in Gong Badak.

In fact, the Turtles, coached by Mohd Nafuzi Zain, were in blistering form as they stormed into a 3-0 lead after just 26 minutes, with Makan Konate opening the floodgates with a powerful long-distance shot after just 13 minutes before David Da Silva added the second six minutes later.

Dechi Marcel then had the 4,200 Terengganu fans on their feet when he made it 3-0 in the 26th minute.

The Turtles then had to wait until the 62nd minute to make it 4-0 when he cooly slotted home from the penalty spot to ensure they qualified for the knockout rounds with an unbeaten record, so far.

Selangor FC also joined the Turtles in the quarter-finals from Group B but not before having to slog for a 2-1 win over Kuching City FC at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin.

Nik Muhammad Sharif Haseefy Mohd Lazim turned super sub when he netted the winning goal for the Red Giants in the second half injury time.

Earlier, Selangor had gone ahead through Ahmad Danial Asri when he headed in a cross from Alexander Ameyaw for his third goal in the Malaysia Cup campaign before Kuching City FC equalised through Michael Ijezie in the 67th minute.

Terengganu and Selangor, who both have 12 points and nine points respectively to be placed first and second in Group B, can take it easy now that they have confirmed their quarter-final tickets with two matches to spare as Kuching City and Perak only have one point each after four matches.

In Group A, three teams — leaders Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC, Sarawak United FC and Sri Pahang FC - are still in the hunt for the two quarter-final spots.

This was after Sarawak United and KL City drew 2-2 at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam while Sri Pahang went on a goal spree to bury Penang FC 5-0 at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan.

In Shah Alam, prolific Sarawak striker Uche Agba and KL City hotshot Romel Morales each bagged a brace for their teams to share the spoils.

Meanwhile, in Kuantan, Kenny Athiu struck a hat-trick in the 10th, 35th and 81st minutes to inspire Sri Pahang to a fantastic win, with Abubakar Yakubu (21st minute) and Abdul Malik Mat Ariff (57th minute) chipping in with one goal apiece.

Despite the draw, KL City continue to top Group A with eight points, followed by Sarawak United FC (seven points), Sri Pahang FC (six points) and Penang down in the dumps with just one point. — Bernama