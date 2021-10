File photo of Adrien Rabiot at a press conference in Paris November 8, 2016. — AFP pic

PARIS, Oct 9 — France’s midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been ruled out of tomorrow’s Nations League final against Spain after testing positive for Covid-19, the French Football Federation (FFF) said today.

Rabiot, who plays for Juventus, was isolating and would not travel to Milan from Turin with the squad, the FFF said.

He will not be replaced in the group and Aurelien Tchouameni is likely to start in the clash at the San Siro. — Reuters