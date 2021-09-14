100PLUS appoint shuttlers Pearly-Thinaah as brand ambassadors

F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd head of marketing Leong Wai Yin described them as an exciting pair and believes that they will soon be among the leading partnerships in the world. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Malaysia’s top isotonic beverage, 100PLUS, has signed rising national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah as its new brand ambassadors, thanks to the shuttlers’ enormous potential and stunning performances, including winning the Swiss Open title in March.

“We have followed them over the last few years and have been impressed with their progress.

“It was an easy decision to sign Pearly and Thinaah as 100PLUS brand ambassadors,” she said in a statement today.

Wai Yin said the world number 19 pair had signed a two-year sponsorship deal with 100PLUS and would be provided with the isotonic drink for their training and competition.

Meanwhile, Pearly described the backing of a major brand like 100PLUS, which has always supported the nation’s top players, as a huge boost to their confidence.

“The players 100PLUS have supported have all gone on to win major titles, including medals at the Olympics. We will continue to work hard and aim for more success on the world stage,” said the 21-year-old.

The young Malaysian duo, thus, follow in the footsteps of several leading national badminton players, including 2021 All England champion Lee Zii Jia; Tokyo Olympics men’s doubles bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik; and one of the game’s legends Datuk Lee Chong Wei; as 100PLUS brand ambassadors.

Pearly and Thinaah, 23, started their partnership in 2019 and began to shine after bagging their first title at the Malaysian International Series in June, followed by victories at the Bangladesh International Challenge and India International Challenge in the same year.

Their next major assignment will be the Sudirman Cup in Vantaa, Finland from September 26-October 3 and the Uber Cup in Aarhus, Denmark from October 9-17. — Bernama