Wooi Yik: Jin Wei must have given it a lot of thought before announcing retirement from badminton

Soh Wooi Yik speaks to reporters after the Federal Territory incentive presentation ceremony at Menara DBKL in Kuala Lumpur, September 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Tokyo Olympics 2020 men’s doubles bronze medallist Soh Wooi Yik hopes fellow shuttler Goh Jin Wei will succeed in other fields after announcing her retirement from badminton today.

Wooi Yik said although the former junior world champion’s decision came as a shock to many, he was sure that the 21-year-old must have considered the matter long and hard due to her health problems, which caused her to reduce her food intake and, thus, made it difficult for her to train.

“I have known Jin Wei for a long time, and I sympathise with the situation she has to go through every day during training. She has to take medication daily and, because of that, she can’t eat much, causing her not to have much energy.

“Her condition would worsen during tournaments. As an athlete, health and fitness are a way of life but this is a decision she made,” he told reporters after the Federal Territory incentive presentation ceremony at Menara DBKL here today.

Earlier, singles shuttler Jin Wei had stunned the badminton fraternity when she announced her retirement as she is still struggling with health issues after undergoing surgery to remove part of her colon due to a stomach ailment in 2019.

Jin Wei is the only national shuttler to have won the junior world title twice, at the 2015 edition in Lima, Peru and 2018 edition in Markham, Canada. She also won gold at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina and the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

Earlier, Wooi Yik received cash incentive totalling RM50,000 from Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim for winning the men’s doubles gold medal with Aaron Chia at the recent Tokyo Olympics.

Previously, Aaron-Wooi Yik had received rewards of RM120,000 from the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and RM60,000 from 100Plus for their feat in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, commenting on the quarter-final target set for the national team at the October 9-17 Thomas Cup Finals in Aarhus, Denmark, Wooi Yik said it could be achieved if all the shuttlers played without pressure and fought hard.

“We will be sending a young team, so we will be considered the underdogs just like Aaron and I were at the Olympics. So, the pressure’s on the top players. We just have to take them on (without much pressure). Whoever can cope with the pressure and perform calmly, he will shine,” he said. — Bernama