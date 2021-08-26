Azizulhasni accepts Tuanku Canselor scholarship offer from Universiti Malaysia Terengganu

Datuk Azizulhasni Awang with the scholarship offer from Universiti Malaysia Terengganu in Kuala Nerus, August 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA NERUS, Aug 26 — National track cycling champion Datuk Azizulhasni Awang has decided to accept a scholarship offer of Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) from among many other universities as it is located in his home state.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medalist was today officially selected as the first sport personality to receive the UMT Tuanku Canselor Scholarship worth RM72,000 to continue his study at doctorate level for three years at UMT in future.

Azizulhasni said he is very happy with the offer as he is aware of the importance of academic for his future after he is no longer active in sports.

“Nonetheless, for the time being, I will focus on my career, I will resume my study when ready as the UMT scholarship has no expiry date...I will start by PhD study maybe after my children have finished schooling.

“UMT also offered me the opportunity as a university teaching staff after my retirement as an athlete for sports science excellence Insyaallah I will think about it as I also have interest to impart my keirin knowledge to the juniors or the people via YouTube,” he said.

He told reporters after a meeting with UMT vice-chancellor Professor Mazlan Abd Ghaffar here today.

At the moment, Azizulhasni is now studying for a sports science degree at Victoria University, Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Mazlan said Azizulhasni would also be receiving an Honorary Master’s degree at the 19th UMT Convocation which is expected to take place in November.

He was also appointed UMT’s “Karyawan Tamu Utama” since November last year. The three awards were recognition of UMT for his contributions to the country.

Azizulhasni, known as “The Pocket Rocketman”, won the silver medal in the final of the men’s keirin event at Izu Velodrome, in Shizuoka, Tokyo, on August 8.

Yesterday, Azizulhasni received an incentive worth RM350,000 from the Terengganu government, namely a single -storey terrace house worth RM300,000 in Dungun and RM50,000 in cash. — Bernama