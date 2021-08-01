Farah Ann: Olympics one of hardest, most unbelievable things I’ve done

Farah Ann Abdul Hadi of Malaysia in action on the vault at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan July 25, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — National artistic gymnast Farah Ann Abdul Hadi has competed in various tournaments in the past decade, including in five World Championships, but nothing beats the thrill of her first Olympic outing in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old said that competing in the Olympics had been one of the hardest and most unbelievable things she has ever done in her entire career, adding that the 2020 Tokyo Games will always be closest to her heart.

“It was challenging, both mentally and physically. However, realising my dream since I was three and competing on the Olympic stage has been the most amazing and indescribable feeling.

“I choked up immediately after walking off the competition floor with feelings of amazement and a sense of accomplishment that I had finally done it. Waking up the day after my competition, I had tears in my eyes.

“I felt immense pride in having completed this colossal goal. I had performed to the best of my capabilities at the Olympics,” she posted on social media, today.

The winner of seven SEA Games gold medals is currently undergoing the 14-day mandatory quarantine in a hotel here after arriving from Japan on Tuesday (July 27).

The gymnast, with a captivating smile, also thanked her family, coaches Nataliya Sinkova and Ng Shu Wai, friends, all the stakeholders and fans for making her Olympic dream a reality and for their undivided support.

“Nataliya has been with me since I was eight years old. She pushed me, was there for me and helped me both physically and mentally on my Olympic journey. I am unbelievably grateful to have you as my coach.

“Shu Wai has helped me, coached and taught me many things about myself as a gymnast in recent years. Thank you so much for everything, I am grateful. To all the coaches who have trained me over the years - your guidance has been invaluable, thank you,” she added.

Farah Ann, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo, lost the chance to advance to the women’s all-around final after ending in 68th place out of 85 competitors, collecting 48.565 points overall at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25.

She collected 11.600 points on the uneven bars, 11.566 points on the balance beam, 12.233 points in the floor exercise and 13.166 points in the vault. — Bernama