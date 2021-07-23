Barca unveil new signing Memphis Depay

FC Barcelona new signing Memphis Depay poses with president Joan Laporta during the former’s unveiling at Camp Nou, Barcelona July 22, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MADRID, July 23 — FC Barcelona officially presented striker Memphis Depay to the press on Thursday in an event at the Camp Nou Stadium.

The presentation happened two days after Depay arrived in Barcelona to put pen to paper on his new deal.

The Dutch international has joined Barca on a two-year deal from the French side, Olympique Lyon and has the release clause on his contract set at €500 million (RM2.4 billion), Xinhua reported.

Depay comes to Barcelona at the personal request of Barca coach Ronald Koeman, who has previously worked with him at the Dutch national team and is one of the most important of the club's new arrivals, who also include Kun Aguero and Eric Garcia from Manchester City and defender Emerson Royale, who joins from Betis.

The club still has to confirm that star striker Leo Messi has signed a new contract after his old deal expired at the end of June, while in the past few days, French international, Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a possible return to Atletico Madrid as Barca look to lower their wage bill to meet financial fair play requirements.

Elsewhere in Spain, Depay's former club, Olympique Lyon drew a pre-season-friendly 2-2 against Europa League Champions Villarreal. Jean Luis and De Souza opened the scoring for Olympique, before Moi Gomez and Boulaye Dia turned the score around for the Spanish side, with Houssem Aouar scoring an impressive second goal for the Olympique. — Bernama