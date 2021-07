Members of South Africa team wait to be tested for a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Narita international airport ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan July 17, 2021. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 18 — South Africa have confirmed three positive Covid-19 cases in their football squad to take part at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, including players Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi.

Video Analyst Mario Masha also tested positive on arrival in Tokyo as the team prepares to face hosts Japan on Thursday. — Reuters