KLFA co-founder Joseph Vincent dies at 90

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Former Selangor Football Association (SFA) administrator and co-founder of the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) M. Joseph Vincent died today. He was 90.

News about the demise of Joseph, who was a KLFA council member until 1995, was announced by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) via a post on their official Facebook page.

According to the statement, Vincent was a pillar of the SFA development administration, performing his duties as the secretary of youth development.

He was also responsible for introducing the late Datuk Mokhtar Dahari into the Burnley Selangor Cup squad under the guidance of the former national skipper, the late Abdullah Yeop Nordin, in 1971.

Due to the rapid development of football around the Klang Valley, Vincent, the late Datuk K. Rasalingam and several leaders from SFA formed the pro-tem committee of the Federal Territory Football Association in 1974.

The idea behind this move was to create a football association to cover the sport’s activities in the Federal Territory. — Bernama