Kipre saves the day for Kedah with two late strikes to sink KL City FC

Kedah’s Mohd Rizal Mohd Ghazali in action with KL City FC’s Danial Sang Ting during the Super League match at Stadium Darul Aman in Alor Setar April 23, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 ― Striker Tchetche Kipre was the hero for Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC when he scored two goals in second-half injury time to snatch a dramatic 3-2 victory over Kuala Lumpur City FC in a Super League match at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar yesterday.

KDA FC had the chance to go ahead in the ninth minute but Baddrol Bakhtiar’s screamer was pushed out by goalkeeper Kevin Ray Mendoza. Then, it was KL City FC who should have taken the lead but midfielder Muhammad Hadin Azman’s freekick hit the bar in the 36th minute.

It then took KL City FC just four minutes after the restart to go 1-0 up when skipper Paolo Josue’s long range shot beat KDA FC goalkeeper Mohd Shahril Sa’ari.

Undaunted, KDA FC piled on the pressure and it paid off as substitute Fayadh Zulkifli Amin slotted home Kipre’s low cross from the right in the 70th minute.

KL City FC then made it 2-1 when defender Giancarlo Gallifuoco nodded home eight minutes later off a corner kick taken by Paolo Josue before Kipre equalised for KDA FC from the penalty spot in the third minute of injury time.

In the sixth and final minute of injury time, Kipre struck again. Unmarked, the Ivorian striker let fly a left-footed shot to dash KL City FC’s hopes of at least stealing a point away from home.

Meanwhile, in another Super League match, Selangor FC failed to take capitalise on their home ground advantage after being held to a 2-2 draw by Sabah FC at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium.

Sabah FC drew first blood against the run of play when former Selangor FC player Mohd Amri Yahyah beat the offside trap to score in the 30th minute.

Selangor FC had to wait until the 57th minute for the equaliser when striker Ifedayo Olusegun pounced on a loose ball to slot home.

Ifedayo continued to terrorise the Sabah FC backline and duly got his ninth goal of the season when he took down a Mohd Nor Hakim cross from the centre of the field to score his second of the night in the 72nd minute.

But the gutsy Sabah FC side were not done yet as striker Bobby Gonzales nodded home the equaliser from a Saddil Ramdani corner kick in the 88th minute and dash Selangor FC’s hopes of a third straight league win.

KDA FC, who have played 10 matches, are now second in the standings with 20 points - two ahead of third-placed Terengganu FC, who have a game in hand - while Selangor FC remain in fifth spot with 15 points,. KL City FC are sixth (12 points) while Sabah FC are eighth (10 points).

In the Premier League, hosts Johor Darul Ta'zim II were held to a 1-1 draw by Kelantan FC at the Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium while Perak FC II could only draw 0-0 with basement side FAM-NSC Project Squad at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh. ― Bernama