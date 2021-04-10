Kedah suffer 1-2 defeat to Terengganu at home

KDA FC’s Mohd Fadzrul Daniel Mohd Nizam was shown the red card during the second half’s injury time, April 9, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 ― Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) failed to capitalise on their home ground advantage and bungled their chance to seize the lead from Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) as they crashed to a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Terengganu FC in Darul Aman Stadium, Alor Setar.

The visiting team could have gotten ahead as early as the 32nd minute but Mohamad Hakimi Abdullah’s free kick hit the bar after passing KDA FC goalkeeper, Mohd Shahril Sa’ari.

Terengganu FC defender Muhammad Mohd Faudzi then made things worse for the visitors when he deflected a shot from KDA FC midfielder Rabih Ataya into his own goal in the 40th minute, putting the home team in the lead.

However, Terengganu managed to equalise through a penalty by David Da Silva in the first half’s injury time, after a handball by Muhammad Ariff Farhan Md Isa in the penalty box.

Muhammad Azam Azmi Murad put Terengganu firmly in the lead in the 59th minute, shattering Kedah’s hopes of a victory last night.

Adding insult to injury, KDA FC’s Mohd Fadzrul Daniel Mohd Nizam and Rodney Celvin Akwensivie were both shown red cards during the second half’s injury time.

Mohd Fadzrul received his marching orders after disputing the referee’s decision to not award a penalty after an alleged handball while Rodney was punished for tackling Terengganu substitute, Engku Muhammad Nur Shakir Engku Yacob.

The victory propels Terengganu FC to third with 15 points, while Kedah remains second with 16 points.

Meanwhile, the only Premier League match witnessed leaders Negeri Sembilan FC going down to a shock 2-3 defeat by Kelantan United FC at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi.

The home team carved an early lead, scoring in the first minute through striker Mohamad Zaquan Adha Abd Razak before Kelantan United FC’s Alfusainey Gassama equalised in the 20th minute.

Negeri Sembilan FC then were down to 10 men when Saiful Ridzuwan Selamat picked up his second yellow card in the 45th minute.

Alfusiney Gassama then managed to get his name on the scoresheet again in the 51st minute before Negeri Sembilan FC equalised eight minutes later, thanks to Alain Thierry Akono Akono. In the 64th minute, however, Mohamad Hariz Kamarudin secured three points for Kelantan United FC when he scored the winning goal of the match. ― Bernama