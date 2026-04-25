DUNGUN, April 25 — The Fire and Rescue Department has deployed a helicopter to assist in extinguishing a peat swamp forest fire that has been spreading towards residential areas in Kampung Baru, Kuala Abang, near here since yesterday.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Mohd Izwan Hashim said an Agusta AW139 helicopter from the Northern Territory Air Base in Bertam, Penang, was mobilised to carry out water-bombing operations in areas inaccessible to ground teams.

He said that water for the aerial operation is sourced from nearby water bodies, allowing for rapid refilling and continuous operations, thereby improving firefighting efficiency.

The fire, which broke out on Thursday, is believed to have been caused by uncontrolled open burning and has so far affected about 32 hectares of land.

“The helicopter is also used to transport firefighters to hard-to-reach areas to speed up containment and extinguishing efforts,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Izwan said a total of 52 firefighters are involved in the operation, with focus placed on preventing the fire from spreading further and protecting nearby residential areas.

“Strong winds from various directions have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, producing thick smoke that is affecting nearby settlements,” he said.

He added that water from fire hydrants is also being used for firefighting operations in residential areas.

“We are facing difficulties in extinguishing the fire deep within the forest as the swamp water sources are drying up,” he said.

He advised residents who are unwell, as well as the elderly, infants and children, to temporarily relocate to relatives’ homes due to the thick smoke, which may pose health risks. — Bernama