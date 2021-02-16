SOP compliance vital for M-League to proceed, say players

This season’s league is scheduled to start on March 5 with the Sultan Ahmad Shah charity shield match between 2020 Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Kedah. ― Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government need to be taken seriously by all parties to ensure the upcoming Malaysia League (M-League) season proceeds smoothly.

After the government gave its approval to the Malaysian Football League (MFL) to hold the M-League through a quarantine approach in camps or houses under the concept of sports bubbles, a strong commitment is needed to ensure there is no further spread of Covid-19 during the league competition, several players said.

Penang FC player Abdul Latiff Suhaimi said the SOPs this time were a little different, but he would do his best to follow the instructions set and call on all parties to observe the same awareness.

“If you love football, just follow the SOPs set by National Security Council (MKN) to ensure the Super League, Premier League and Malaysia Cup matches could be held this season,” he said in a statement from MFL.

UiTM FC defender Afif Asyraf Mohamad Zabawi feels that the SOPs this time demands high discipline from the players who will definitely need time to get used to them.

Afif Asyraf said what was important was the opportunity given by MKN for all teams to train starting yesterday and as a player, he could not wait to get into action.

“The new norms need to be observed and I feel there is no problem for the players to follow the SOPs as best as possible. An opportunity has been given and we will use the time available to make sure the team is ready to face the League,” he said.

Perak player Amirul Azhan Aznan said the short preparation period to face the M-League compared to before is not a big issue as long as the players are able to follow the training programmes planned.

This season’s league is scheduled to start on March 5 with the Sultan Ahmad Shah charity shield match between 2020 Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Kedah. — Bernama