As golf courses reopen, MGA says no sharing buggies and all competitions and club events suspended till further notice

Malaysian Golf Association honorary-secretary Datuk Zulkifli Ismail said clubs are still solely responsible in ensuring compliance is adhered to while adding that from now till further notice usage of single buggy is mandatory. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Golf courses are set to reopen tomorrow and the new standard operating procedures (SOPs) by the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) state that there will be no sharing of buggies while club competition and events are put on hold for the time being.

Malaysian Golf Association honorary-secretary Datuk Zulkifli Ismail said clubs are still solely responsible in ensuring compliance is adhered to while adding that from now till further notice usage of single buggy is mandatory.

“We are returning to single buggies and making that mandatory. No more sharing despite the plastic separators. We’re also suspending all club competitions and club events as well till further notice.

“We also suggested keeping the changing rooms closed and registration at the driving range is mandatory before practising. These include privately owned driving ranges,” Zulkifli told Malay Mail.

“Apart from that all other mandatory SOPs are to be maintained and I hope golfers continue to look after each other and be safe.”

In addition to that, no one is allowed to use the changing room, buggies need to be sanitised after every use, caddies must wear a facemask and gloves at all times for every round of golf and there will be no rental of shoes or equipment provided by the club.

There is also no loitering allowed as persons who are not registered to play are not allowed to hang around or remain at the driving range.

Previously Zulkifli said SOP compliance from the golf clubs have been good since a large majority of them have been asking all members and guests to fill up a declaration form.

The declaration form is to reveal whether the golfer has played golf the past two weeks allowing for better movement tracing in case of an infection.

Since the pandemic hit last year, 17 golf clubs have been hit by Covid-19 cases.

Tropicana Golf and Country Club, Kelab Rahman Putra, Sungai Long Golf and Country Club, Impian Golf and Country Club, Royal Selangor Golf Club, TPC KL, Kelab Golf Negara Subang, Danau Golf Club, Staffield Country Resort, Glenmarie Golf and Country Club, Mines Resort Golf Club and Sultan Aziz Shah Golf and Country Club, Horizon Hills Golf and Country Club, Kota Permai Golf and Country Club, Templer Park Country Club, Royal Perak Golf Club and Tanjung Puteri Golf Resort have all been hit by cases of Covid-19.