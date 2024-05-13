KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The national men’s Under-19 and Under-15 table tennis squads created history by winning the team events at the South-east Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships 2024 for the first time at the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) Sports Complex, here today.

With the win, both teams also qualified to participate in the 2024 Asian Youth Championships scheduled from June 30 to July 6 in Chongqing, China.

In the U-19 final played at the Tan Sri Hamzah Arena, Malaysia beat Vietnam 3-0 to lift the title.

Lai Yong Han gave Malaysia the first point by beating Nguyen Duy Phong 11-9, 11-6, 8-11, 11-4 before Pang Xiang Jun made it 2-0 after sweeping past Tran Manh Cuong 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 while Rchard Yap Rui Zhe continued the winning momentum by cruising past Nguyen Hoang Lam 11-7, 11-5, 11-13 to complete the clean sweep.

Advertisement

National U-19 coach Chai Kian Beng said he did not expect his charges to bag the title with such a commanding performance.

“I did not expect to beat Vitenam 3-0 because in the group stages, we only managed to edge Vietnam 3-2. During the final I just told them to continue the winning momentum and they did it in style.

“After this we will focus on the Asian Junior Championships in China. The win is also an indication that Malaysian table tennis has a bright future,” he told Bernama when met here today.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the U-15 squad clinched the title by beating Thailand 3-1 at the same venue.

Lai Yong Ren gave Malaysia a flying start by winning the first point after beating Nimit Soiphuang 11-4, 11-4, 0-11, 11-9 but team mate Lee Hong Ann lost to Thitaphat Preechayan 8-11, 8-11, 11-6, 6-11 to see Thailand claw back to level the tie at 1-1.

Malaysia however, raced into a 2-1 lead when Tey Hong Yu swept aside Leonard Piyachai 11-6, 11- 2, 11-3 in three straight games before Lee Hong Ann put the icing on the cake with another straight sets victory over Nimit Soiphuang 11-8, 12-10, 11-9. — Bernama