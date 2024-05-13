SHAH ALAM, May 13 — The Selangor state government is coordinating and taking immediate measures at the landslide area at Jalan Sungai Lalang, Semenyih to ensure the safety of motorists in the vicinity.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim said the early announcement of the road closure was erected at the junction heading to the landslide location, adding that the authorities, including the Selangor Public Works Department and the Kajang Municipal Council (MPKJ) have also identified several suggested initial actions that could be taken in the area, including opening a temporary alternative route through some private land nearby.

He added that announcements regarding further developments will be made periodically.

Izham had earlier posted on Facebook stating that he had been informed of the landslide in the area, that resulted in the closure of the road from both sides this evening. — Bernama

