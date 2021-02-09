JDT snap up midfield dynamo Sumareh

The midfielder will wear his favourite number 13 jersey at new club JDT. — Facebook screencap

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — After a short “transit” in Thailand, the country’s first naturalised player, Mohamadou Sumareh has joined seven-time Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

The official announcement was made via a video presentation on the club’s official Facebook page, Johor Southern Tigers.

The video of Sumareh, in a lounge suit, arriving at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in a limousine to sign his contract, was uploaded with the caption: “Driver, please take me to the best club in Malaysia. Welcome to the Home of Champions, Sumareh!”

The midfielder will wear his favourite number 13 jersey.

The 26-year-old Gambia born began a four-month stint with Thai League club Police Tero FC in September last year after abruptly leaving Pahang in August over a salary dispute.

World football governing body Fifa recently ordered the Pahang Football Association (PBNP) to pay US$1.2 million (about RM4.9 million) to Sumareh for breaching the player’s contract in terms of unpaid wages.

Meanwhile, Sumareh, through his Instagram, thanked JDT owner (the Tunku Mahkota of Johor) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim for the opportunity to play for the club.

“Excited to put all the noise behind me and start (a)fresh with JDT. Thank you Tunku Ismail for the opportunity to represent this amazing football club. Can’t wait (to) get started.

“I am glad to be part of (the) JDT project and I hope I can help the team to win more trophies,” said Sumareh, who is known as Keli Boy.