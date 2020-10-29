Hafizh Syahrin to stay in Moto2 for 2021 season

Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah is confirmed continuing his motoring career in the World Motorcycle Grand Prix Championship (MotoGP) next season. — Picture courtesy of Facebook Aspar Team

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — National Moto2 racer, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah is confirmed continuing his motoring career in the World Motorcycle Grand Prix Championship (MotoGP) next season.

Hafizh Syahrin’s personal manager, Razmin Masli said they have completed discussion with a team based in Europe and the rider will continue to be in action in the Moto2 category.

“InsyaAllah, the announcement would be made soon. I hope with discussion for 2021 concluded, Hafizh is more motivated to give his full attention for the best performance in the remaining three rounds of the race this season,” Razmin told local journalists via an audio recording today.

Recently, Aspar Team Moto2 confirmed signing Spaniard, Albert Arenas of Aspar Team Moto3 to represent the team in Moto2 competition, which raised the question of Hafizh Syahrin’s future with the team.

Arenas, would be combining with compatriot, Aron Canet next season.

Hafizh Syahrin had earlier confirmed that he would be holding initial discussions with two teams to ensure he continued to compete in the MotoGP Championship next season.

The Selangor-born rider is now in the 20th spot with 21 points after 12 rounds of races.

The remaining three MotoGP rounds this season are the European GP (Nov 6-8) and Valencia GP (Nov 13-15) at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, Spain, as well as the Portugal GP (Nov 20-22) at the Algarve International Circuit. — Bernama