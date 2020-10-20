Razlan optimistic of Quartararo’s chances to win first world MotoGP title

Petronas Yamaha SRT's Fabio Quartararo in action during the Andalucia Grand Prix Moto GP at Circuito de Jerez, Jerez July 26, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT) principal Datuk Razlan Razali is optimistic that the team’s rider, Fabio Quartararo, will be able to rise to the challenge in the remaining four races to win the World Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) for the first time.

Razlan said the French-born rider and his Italian team-mate Franco Morbidelli have struggled with consistency in races despite achieving some positive results, including getting front-row finishes in several qualifying sessions this season.

“For me, it is difficult to predict Quartararo’s chances as our team is always faced with unexpected situations on race day.

“Our original goal of reaching the podium in some races has been achieved, but we will try to look for positive results in the remaining four races because we know the gap between Quartararo and leading racer (Team Suzuki Ecstar rider), Joan Mir (from Spain), is not too far away,” Razlan told Bernama, recently.

Mir overtook Quartararo at the top of the MotoGP 2020 World Championship standings after finishing third in the Aragon Grand Prix (GP) race in Spain, recently.

The 23-year-old has collected 121 points, while Quartararo dropped to second place with 115 points after 10 races.

The remaining four of the 14 races this season are the Teruel GP at the Aragon Circuit in Spain from Oct 23-25 ; European GP (November 6-8) and Valencia GP at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, Spain (November 13-15); as well as the Portuguese GP at the Algarve International Circuit (November 20-22). — Bernama