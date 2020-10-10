Kelantan, Kelantan United qualify for Malaysia Cup after narrow wins

JDT II’s Kei Hirose in action with Kelantan’s Mohamad Azwan Mohd Aripin during the 2020 Malaysia Cup match in Johor Baru October 9, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 ― Kelantan and Kelantan United booked their places in the 2020 Malaysia Cup after scoring narrow wins in their Premier League matches last night.

Earlier, champions Penang, Kuala Lumpur and newcomers Kuching FA had confirmed their slots in the prestigious tournament, which reserve teams like Terengganu FC II, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II and Selangor 2 are not eligible to play in.

Kelantan shocked JDT II with a 1-0 victory at Stadium Tan Sri Haasan Yunos, thanks to the solitary goal by Muhammad Danial Ashraf Abdullah in the 28th minute, which moved them up to fifth place in the table with 15 points.

The match was marred by a red card incident when the referee gave JDT II player Muhammad Adib Zainudin the marching orders for a foul on Felix Chidi Odili in the 31st minute.

Kelantan United edged Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) FC in the fight for Malaysia Cup qualification, after scoring a 2-1 win over Selangor 2 at Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV to finish with a better goal difference although both teams are tied on 12 points.

The visitors took the lead through Ahmad Danial Ahmad Asri in the 14th minute but Kelantan United drew level through Muhamad Shahrul Hakim Rahim’s effort in the 28th minute before Alfusainey Gassama sealed victory with his 57th minute goal.

Terengganu FC II broke Penang’s unbeaten run by registering a 1-0 win at Stadium Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah through Ghanaian import Jordan Mintah’s strike in the 87th minute.

Penang Youth and Sports Committee chairman Soon Lip Chee presented the Premier League Cup to Penang after the match.

In other matches, UKM FC beat Perak II 2-1 at Arena Universiti Malaya while Sarawak United shocked Negri Sembilan 2-1 at Stadium Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Paroi.

The match between Kuala Lumpur and Kuching FA scheduled at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras tonight has been postponed, as Kuching FA players and officials are being quarantined from October 4 to 18.

There was no relegation for the bottom two teams of Premier League this season after the Football Association of Malaysia decided to cancel the M3 League because of the Covid-19 pandemic. ― Bernama