JDT edges close to seventh title with over Selangor

JDT players celebrate a goal during the Super League title match against Selangor at Iskandar Puteri, Johor September 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) took a giant step closer to winning a seventh successive Super League title when they came alive after the break to thrash Selangor 6-1 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor yesterday.

Should second-placed Kedah lose to Sabah tomorrow, the Southern Tigers need just one more point from the remaining three matches to be declared champions and create another piece of history.

Muhammad Safawi Rasid scored late in the first half to give JDT a 1-0 lead.

The Southern Tigers came out firing after the break to score five more goals through Safawi (49th minute), Diogo Luis Santo (64th), Gonzalo Cabrera (67th) and youngster Muhammad Ramadhan Saifullah Usman (72nd, 75th).

Selangor, bruised and battered, got a consolation goal through Rufino Segovia in the 81st minute.

JDT top the 12-team Super League standings with 22 points after eight matches while Kedah sit in second spot with 13 points (from seven matches), the same as UiTM FC who stunned Terengganu FC (TFC) 2-1 at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam today.

Victor Nirennold was the hero for UiTM FC when he slotted home the winning goal in the 59th minute after teammate Muhamad Arif Anwar’s fourth-minute opening goal was cancelled out by TFC skipper Lee Andrew Tuck in the 38th minute.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, a goal each from Endrik Dos Santos (45th minute) and Rafael Vitor Santos in the dying minutes of the second half gave Penang a 2-1 win over Kuala Lumpur at the City Stadium.

In another Premier League match, Perak II were held to a 0-0 draw by visitors Negri Sembilan at the Manjung City Council Stadium. — Bernama