BAM to continue with plans despite postponement of Thomas, Uber Cup finals

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) will continue with its planned agenda despite the postponement of the Thomas and Uber 2020 Cup finals to next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the country’s badminton governing body would be going ahead with the two-day President’s Cup competition scheduled to begin tomorrow.

He said the postponement of the prestigious international tournaments also gave BAM the opportunity to plan several training programmes to ensure the players remained sharp.

“We agree with the BWF’s decision but we will continue with the President’s Cup competition. Among other things, it ensures that the national players remain competitive and are always mentally and physically ready to face upcoming tournaments.

“Players should not feel disappointed, because BAM will organise internal tournaments such as the President’s Cup, and this postponement gives us the opportunity to plan other programmes while waiting for the next tournament,” he told Bernama, today.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) in a statement earlier today confirmed that the Thomas and Uber 2020 Cup finals scheduled to take place from Oct 3 to 11 in Aarhus, Denmark would be postponed to next year, with the dates to be determined soon.

This comes following the withdrawal of a number of participating teams from the tournament due to fears over the pandemic. — Bernama