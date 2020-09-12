Perak football team keeps promise, wins match against UiTM FC

Perak’s Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against UiTM FC Septmerb 11, 2020. ― Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 12 ― The Perak football team kept their promise to be back in action by beating UiTM FC 1-0 in the Super League match at the Perak Stadium here, last night.

Coach Mehmed Durakovic praised the The Bos Gaurus players for their game in ensuring the win, giving the team three full points.

“From the start until the end of the match they did a good job, they gave 100 per cent commitment, high fighting spirit, and all I can say is this is my real team.

“I don't care if they score one, two or three goals. Most important, at the match (yesterday), we managed to collect full points,” he told a press conference after the match.

In the match, Perak's only goal came in the third minute through national striker, Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi, who headed home the ball from a free kick by teammate Muhammad Rafiuddin Roddin.

Mehmed hoped that the momentum of this victory would be maintained by the players in facing the league competition with only four more games left.

“We also hope that players who are injured, especially import player Rai Anderson, will be able to recover soon to help the team,” he added.

Meanwhile, UiTM FC coach Frank Bernhadt said he was disappointed with his team’s defeat because of the many chances they had, but failed to translate them into goals, especially in the second half.

“The goal scored by the host team did not disturb the focus of my players because we can see, especially in the second half, we have a lot of chances (goals) but it failed to be completed by the attacking line,” he said.

He said the defeat would be a lesson for his players to play better to be able remain in the league next season. ― Bernama