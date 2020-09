File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar celebrating scoring their second goal from the penalty spot during the match against Lille at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille January 26, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Sept 12 — Neymar has sealed an endorsement deal with Puma, the German company announced today, two weeks after the Brazilian superstar left his long-time sponsor Nike.

“Welcome to the fam @neymarjr #KingIsBack” Puma tweeted alongside a photo of the Paris Saint-Germain player, without specifying details of the deal. — AFP