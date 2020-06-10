Schalke’s US player McKennie slams ‘racist’ Trump

Weston McKennie (left) said he feels it is important for sportsmen and women to draw attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, which has also been supported by a host of US sports stars. — AFP pic

BERLIN, June 10 — Schalke’s American midfielder Weston McKennie has accused Donald Trump of being a racist and criticised the US president for his behaviour following the death of George Floyd, which has sparked protests around the world.

“In my eyes, he can be called racist,” McKennie, a 21-year-old US international, said in an interview with German magazine Sport Bild.

“I don’t think Trump is the right man for the job of president.

“I don’t think he understands his responsibility to the entire country.

“I think he’s ignorant. I don’t support him one bit. I don’t think he’s a man of his word.”

Floyd, who was buried on Monday, died when a white policeman kneeled on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the end of May. The death, caught on video, has sparked waves of protests in cities across the US and around the world.

Trump has adopted a tough approach to putting down the protests in US cities and he voiced his support for the police at a round table on law enforcement at the White House on Monday.

McKennie, who was born in Texas, wore an armband demanding “Justice for George” in Schalke’s first league game following the death of Floyd.

French player Marcus Thuram and England international Jadon Sancho also called for justice for Floyd after scoring goals in the Bundesliga.

Last weekend, some German league clubs, including Schalke, showed solidarity with the global protests by dropping to one knee before their matches.

McKennie said he feels it is important for sportsmen and women to draw attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, which has also been supported by a host of US sports stars.

“Basically, it’s important that we athletes are also committed to the fight against racism, because we have the exposure,” he said.

“That’s why it’s up to all of us.” — AFP