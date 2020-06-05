BWF cancels three more badminton tournaments due to Covid-19

The Badminton World Federation has called off three more badminton tournaments due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 ― Three more badminton tournaments have been called off by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournaments are the 2020 Australian Open (June 2-7), Hyderabad Open (August 11-16) and also the Korean Masters (November 24-29).

BWF, in the statement issued today, said the Australian Open which previously being suspended due to pandemic, was cancelled as the Badminton Australia failed to find suitable replacement dates.

The world governing body also added that Badminton Korea will continue to host the 2020 Korea Open in Seoul, slated to be held from September 8-13.

BWF secretary-general, Thomas Lund in the same statement pointed out that the slight changes are necessary, but asserted it did not give a major impact on their new revised calendar for 2020 season.

He also thanked BWF affiliates for their patience, cooperation and consultation before the federation decided to make an update on their tournament calendar due to ongoing pandemic crisis.

“We will continue to adjust to these changes to ensure any badminton activity fully complies to the rules and regulations of the World Health Organization (WHO), local health authorities, and international and domestic travel restrictions.

“The revamped calendar is the main planning tool for hosts to organise tournaments and players to compete again. We need the support and perseverance of all to get our ecosystem back to normal,” Lund added. ― Bernama