NBA great Patrick Ewing discharged from hospital

NEW YORK, May 26 ― NBA great Patrick Ewing has left hospital and is recovering at home after being diagnosed with Covid-19, his son said yesterday.

The 57-year-old Hall-of-Famer was hospitalised last week after announcing he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

However the former New York Knicks star and current Georgetown University coach is now on the mend at home, his son Patrick Ewing Jr. said on Twitter.

“I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us since his diagnosis,” Ewing Jr. wrote.

“My father is now home and getting better. We'll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

Ewing, who was a member of the 1992 Olympic gold medal-winning “Dream Team”, and also won Olympic gold in 1984, played 17 seasons in the NBA, mostly for the Knicks, earning 11 All-Star selections. ― AFP