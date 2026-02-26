KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The 2027 SEA Games, scheduled to be hosted by Malaysia, has the potential to make history with the largest e-sports programme ever, as the Malaysia Electronic Sports Federation (MESF) plans to propose more than 10 game titles for competition.

MESF President Muhammad Naim Al Amin Saharudin said that among the titles listed are games never contested before, specifically racing simulators.

“Of course, this time we will propose new games that have never been featured, including e-racing simulators that we will highlight, offering several medals. I can give a hint that there are more than 10 game titles, and certainly more than half of them are our gold medal targets,” he said when met recently.

He added that the selection of events was made through discussions with game publishers, while also considering the potential for gold medal contributions to the country.

At the same time, he noted that the competition venue in Sarawak has been identified, and site visits have shown that existing facilities are in good condition and capable of meeting hosting requirements.

For the record, the 2021 SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, currently holds the record for the most e-sports events, with eight game titles offering a total of 10 gold medals.

In the previous edition in Thailand, the national squad clinched one gold medal in the Women’s Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) event and a silver in the Men’s MLBB, during an edition where only four game titles involving six events were contested.

In a separate development, Muhammad Naim confirmed that Malaysia has secured spots in the MLBB and Honor of Kings (HOK) events for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan, scheduled to begin next September.

He added that qualifying rounds for other game titles will take place in stages from April to July, while the selection process for national players is currently underway. — Bernama