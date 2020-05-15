Malaysia’s Danny Chia glad to be home despite 14-day hotel quarantine with a golf course view!

Malaysian golfer Danny Chia poses for a picture while undergoing quarantine in his hotel room. — Picture courtesy of Danny Chia

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Danny Chia had to spend two months stranded in Japan due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions and now that the Malaysian golf stalwart has finally come home, he has to endure a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine!

However, Danny stressed that he is just glad to be home and in good health. “I’m so happy to be home although I have to sit through this quarantine. It’s good that the government is enforcing this as we don’t want to risk infecting our family and friends,” he said, speaking from his plush room at Le Meridien Putrajaya.

Danny finished T7 in a pro-am event in Japan

The former Malaysian No 1 had travelled to Japan on March 13 to prepare for the early April start of the Japan Golf Tour’s secondary circuit, the Abema TV Tour. However, the first few events were subsequently cancelled or postponed due to the escalating Covid-19 situation, and the ensuing travel restrictions meant that Danny was unable to fly home in mid-April as originally planned.

“I was going to return to KL after the first two events but my flight back on ANA Air was postponed. Thankfully, I got an email earlier this week that the flight was confirmed for yesterday,” said the 47-year-old.

Danny noted that being stranded in Japan — in Chiba near Tokyo, to be exact — had its upside as he was able to play golf regularly, with golf courses in Japan allowed to operate despite Covid-19.

“My sponsor Ikeda and I played golf almost every day! I think we went to all the golf courses in the Chiba area,” said Danny, who also competed in two corporate pro-am events, finishing T7 in one of them with a round of 68.

Danny Chia’s hotel room overlooks the lush fairways of Palm Garden Golf Club. — Picture courtesy of Danny Chia

Room with a golf view

Danny lauded the Malaysian government for making such efficient arrangements for returning citizens. “My flight was about half full and we arrived at 11.25pm last night. There was a long queue at KLIA to get the Covid-19 swab test done. They then put us on a bus and we were taken to the hotel it was around 3am by the time I got to my room. But I am really impressed by the professional and efficient way in which everything was done.

“Even in Japan, they are praising Malaysia for the way we are handling the Covid-19 pandemic. They did not force businesses to close in Japan, but just advised them to do so, and many are still running, including the Pachinko centres which are full of elderly people,” shared Danny.

In a rather ironic coincidence, Danny’s hotel room overlooks the lush fairways of Palm Garden Golf Club. “I have a great view of the golf course, which is nice but a little frustrating at the same time!”

To pass time over the next two weeks, Danny plans to work out in his room and practice his putting. “Luckily the room is large, so I can practice long distance putts. The carpet speed is slow though!

“Of course, I’ll be video-calling my wife Alice and daughter Calista every day, and my parents as well,” he noted.

With wife Alice and daughter Calista earlier this year

“My good friend David Parkin suggested on Facebook that I should write my memoirs, since I’ll have a lot of time on my hands while in quarantine! That’s actually not a bad idea we’ll see how it goes,” he added.

In a flip of his situation, Danny noted that Japan Golf Tour star Yuta Ikeda has been stranded in Malaysia since the Bandar Malaysia Open in early March. Ikeda pulled out of the event after contracting dengue and has not been able to return to Japan since. “I think he’s still in KL due to the travel restrictions!”

Hailed as a trailblazer for professional golf in this country, Danny played his way into the history books in 2010 when he became the first Malaysian to make the cut in a Major in the British Open at St Andrews. He remains the only Malaysian player to have won twice on the Asian Tour, achieving the feat with his victories in the 2002 Acer Taiwan Open and 2015 Mercuries Taiwan Masters. — ParGolf