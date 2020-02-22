Simon stuns top seed Medvedev in Marseille

Gilles Simon has reached the semi-finals in Marseille after beating top seed Daniil Medvedev. — Reuters pic

MARSEILLE, Feb 22 ― Two-time champion Gilles Simon stunned top seed and world number five Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-0 in just 67 minutes yesterday to reach the semi-finals in Marseille.

The 35-year-old Frenchman, who was champion at the tournament in 2007 and 2015, will face Canadian seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the final after securing a third win in three meetings with Russia's Medvedev, the US Open runner-up last year.

Auger-Aliassime defeated Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 7-5, 6-2 to move to within one win of a fifth career final.

The 19-year-old Canadian was runner-up in to Gael Monfils in Rotterdam earlier this month in what was his fourth defeat in four ATP finals.

Auger-Aliassime defeated Simon in their only previous meeting, a straight sets win in Stuttgart last season.

Defending champion and second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece made the last-four with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Canada's Vasek Pospisil.

He will now play Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, who knocked out Canadian fourth seed Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, for a place in tomorrow's final.

World number 55 Bublik will be playing in his third career semi-final. ― AFP