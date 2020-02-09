Badminton hall in honour of Misbun Sidek in Manjung

File picture of Datuk Misbun Sidek. The developer of Bandar Baru Setia Awan Perdana in Manjung, Perak has taken the initiative to build the Datuk Misbun Sidek Badminton Hall in an effort to produce future talents in the sport. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The developer of Bandar Baru Setia Awan Perdana in Manjung, Perak has taken the initiative to build the Datuk Misbun Sidek Badminton Hall in an effort to produce future talents in the sport.

The six-court facility under construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Misbun, who was appointed National Youth Development director last week, said the collaboration could help him ‘pass on’ knowledge to the younger generation.

“I appreciate the developers’ initiative to use my name for the badminton hall in the new city. I will contribute to the young people in the township through my efforts and knowledge of badminton via training and badminton clinics.

“The new urban housing area is huge. It would not be impossible for me to unearth new talent to be considered for the junior programme,” he told Bernama at a luncheon with Taraf Nusantara Sdn Bhd, the developer of Bandar Baru Setia Perdana.

The first phase of the project which began in 2016, is the largest affordable housing project in Perak, besides offering five-star amenities such as clubhouses, government offices and a tropical lake park.

The project covers three phases across 2,428 hectares of land with the first phase involving 1,147 residential units on 1,023 hectares of land has been completed, with the next phase scheduled to be completed within three to five years.

A total of 10,500 affordable housing units will be built in Bandar Baru Setia Awan Perdana over the next five years in an effort to enable more people to own homes. — Bernama