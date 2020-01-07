V Shem not giving up on Olympics yet

National doubles pair Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong celebrate after defeating Thailand’s Kittinupong Kedren/Dechapol Puavaranukroh in the first round of the individual badminton event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 23, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The combination of Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong will not admit defeat until the qualifying window for Tokyo Olympics is closed in April.

V Shem when met said before the closing date, they would still stand a chance and would fight to the end for a slot.

The 2016 Rio Olympic Games silver medallist when met said they would try their best to collect as many points as possible to qualify.

The pair now ranked 10th in the world however lost in the first round of Malaysia Masters 2020 today to their juniors, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, 19-21, 18-21.

“Wee Kiong and I have done our best but Aaron and Wooi Yik are stronger, younger and faster, I think they have great potentials ahead.

“In the first round today, we had one win and one loss...it is just not our day,” he said.

In this regard, V-Shem’s partner, Wee Kiong said he did not want to think too much about qualifying for the Olympics and would like to instead focus on each tournament they are participating.

“We just cannot think too much on qualifying or not, we just have to improve from each tournament.

“On Aaron-Wooi Yik, this could prove to be their year as they appeared to vastly improved and it shows in their performance,” he said. — Bernama