It was an excruciating crash, says national cyclist

File photo of Mohd Azizulhasni Awang during the Men's Elite keirin final at the 2019 Southeast Asia Grand Prix Track Cycling Championships at the National Velodrome in Nilai August 23, 2019.

SEPANG, Dec 14 — National sprint cycling ace, Mohd Azizulhasni Awang could only pray that it would not be a repeat of the 2011 incident when he crushed into the track in the keirin event in the World Cup Tracking Cycling Championship at Anna Meares Velodrome, Brisbane Australia today.

The Pocket Rocketman in his latest posting in [email protected] related how the accident occurred when Japanese rider Tomoyuki Kawabata sharply cut into the pack as soon as the bell was sounded causing him and Polish cyclist Krzysztov Maksei to fall with other riders.

“I was dragged for quite a distance and I could feel my skin grazing hard wooden surface and I just closed my eyes and feared for the worst.

“In my heart, I only prayed to Allah that no wooden splinters would pierce into my leg again as in the 2011 case. We were then riding at a top speed of at least 70 kmph.

“The next thing I knew was people surrounding me but I could not open my eyes. Nonetheless I heard coach John Beasley telling me to relax and breath,” he said.

It was learnt that he wrote the Instagram posting at Princess Alexandra Hospital after undergoing x-ray and MRI.

“Now I am waiting for the news from the doctor and the medical team at the hospital,” he said.

While he found the Japanese rider’s move was rash, he took it as part of the risk in the keirin race.

“This is the beauty of the sport, sometimes you win, sometime you are injured. I am told the Japanese cyclist was disqualified,” he said.

He apologised to Malaysians for not being able to continue his excellent run from New Zealand last week when he emerged champion in keirin.

"I want all to know I am prepared to sacrifice to bring honours to the country.